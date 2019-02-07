Georgiev stopped 27 of 30 shots on goal to earn a shootout victory against Boston on Wednesday.

Georgiev picked up his first win since Jan. 12 and seventh of the season. The 22-year-old netminder figures to see some action down the stretch in order to further his development, so he should hit the 20-game mark sooner rather than late and could manage his first 10-plus win campaign.

