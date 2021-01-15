Georgiev will get the start in goal in Saturday's home game versus the Islanders.

Georgiev was decent last season, posting a 17-14-2 record with two shutouts while registering a .910 save percentage through 34 appearances. The Rangers' No. 1 netminder Igor Shesterkin just surrendered four goals on 33 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Isles on Thursday, so Georgiev will hope to fare better in Saturday's rematch.