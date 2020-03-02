Georgiev will get the starting nod in Tuesday's home game versus the Blues, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Igor Shesterkin (ribs) could be back sooner than expected, but Georgiev will continue to handle the workload for now. He's been up and down lately, finishing four of the last six games over a .930 save percentage and the other two below an .890 mark. The defending champs will be a tough task, though, as they've won seven straight and scored three or more goals in six of those games.