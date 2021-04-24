Georgiev stopped 26 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Aside from an Oskar Lindblom tally in the first period, Georgiev shut down Philly's offense to pick up his third straight win. The 25-year-old hasn't seen much action lately with Igor Shesterkin locking down the No. 1 job, but Georgiev minor hot streak has improved his ratios to a 2.67 GAA and .906 save percentage.