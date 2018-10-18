Georgiev was demoted to AHL Hartford on Thursday.

After getting rocked in his only appearances this season (seven goals on 39 shots), the Rangers will flip Georgiev for Marek Mazanec -- who has gone 2-2-0 with a .859 save percentage with the Wolf Pack. It's unclear whether the swap of backup netminders will be long term, or simply a temporary move to get Georgiev some more ice time.