Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Shipped down to minors
Georgiev was demoted to AHL Hartford on Thursday.
After getting rocked in his only appearances this season (seven goals on 39 shots), the Rangers will flip Georgiev for Marek Mazanec -- who has gone 2-2-0 with a .859 save percentage with the Wolf Pack. It's unclear whether the swap of backup netminders will be long term, or simply a temporary move to get Georgiev some more ice time.
