Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Shuts down Lightning
Georgiev stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.
The 23-year-old picked up his second win of the season while giving the banged-up Henrik Lundqvist (lower body) the night off in the process. Georgiev has allowed nine goals in his four starts this season, giving the Rangers a steady backup behind the 37-year-old Lundqvist, and he boasts a .924 save percentage in five total appearances.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gives up pair in relief•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Handed overtime loss•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Named Tuesday's starter•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gives up four in Jersey•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Protecting net Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.