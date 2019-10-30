Georgiev stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

The 23-year-old picked up his second win of the season while giving the banged-up Henrik Lundqvist (lower body) the night off in the process. Georgiev has allowed nine goals in his four starts this season, giving the Rangers a steady backup behind the 37-year-old Lundqvist, and he boasts a .924 save percentage in five total appearances.