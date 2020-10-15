Georgiev agreed to terms on a two-year, $4.85 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday.

With the departure of Henrik Lundqvist, Georgiev figures to slot in as the No. 2 option behind Igor Shesterkin, though he'll have to stave off a challenge from veteran Keith Kinkaid during training camp. In 34 appearances last season, the 23-year-old Georgiev posted a 17-14-2 record with a 3.04 GAA and two shutouts. Even with a potentially condensed NHL schedule, Georgiev is unlikely to see more than 30-35 starts next year, which makes him a mid-range fantasy option unless players want to stack him with Shesterkin.