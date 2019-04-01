Georgiev set aside all 29 shots en route to a 3-0 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

Georgiev's second career shutout further demoralized a Flyers club that won't be making the playoffs. It's the same fate for the Rangers, but the Blueshirts have now won two in a row behind New York's No. 2 goalie. Georgiev's record improves to 13-13-3 with a 2.95 GAA and .912 save percentage through 31 games.