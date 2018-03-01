Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Slated to start against Oilers on Saturday
Georgiev will assume the road net versus the Oilers on Saturday,
The Rangers plan to start Henrik Lundqvist against the Flames on Friday, followed by the rookie to complete the back-to-back set of games. While Georgiev wasn't drafted, he's maintained a serviceable .922 save percentage, having drawn into consecutive contests against the Canadiens and Wild, respectively, during the final week of February. This leads us to believe that he can hold his own at the highest level. The next win for Georgiev will be the first of his NHL career.
More News
