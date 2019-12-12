Per Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post, Georgiev was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Thursday's road matchup with the Sharks.

Georgiev was unbeatable in his last start Sunday against Vegas, stopping all 38 shots he faced en route to an impressive 5-0 road victory and his second shutout of the year. The 23-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a free-falling San Jose club that's lost five straight games.