Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Slated to start in San Jose
Per Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post, Georgiev was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Thursday's road matchup with the Sharks.
Georgiev was unbeatable in his last start Sunday against Vegas, stopping all 38 shots he faced en route to an impressive 5-0 road victory and his second shutout of the year. The 23-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a free-falling San Jose club that's lost five straight games.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Blanks Golden Knights•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding crease in Vegas•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Yields two goals in loss•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets starting nod•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Big-game performance in win•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Columbus•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.