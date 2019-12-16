Georgiev will tend the home twine in Monday's game against the Predators, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev has been outstanding lately, winning four of the last five games and registering a .959 save percentage in that stretch. The 23-year-old is essentially in a timeshare with Henrik Lundqvist, although Georgiev has performed better this year. He'll look to keep it up against the Predators, who average 3.17 goals per road game -- ninth in the league.