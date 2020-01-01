Georgiev leaked six goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Oilers.

Surprisingly, the Rangers nearly got their goalie off the hook by rallying for five tallies in a 21-minute span. Georgiev instead took his third loss in his last four starts. He's given 19 goals in that time. The Bulgarian-born netminder dropped to 10-8-1 with a 3.23 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 19 appearances. Henrik Lundqvist will likely man the crease in Calgary on Thursday, given Georgiev's recent struggles.