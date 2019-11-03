Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Stands tall in third win
Georgiev stopped 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Predators.
Viktor Arvidsson's goal midway through the second period was the only thing to get past Georgiev on the afternoon. The 23-year-old has been impressive in limited duty to begin the season, going 3-2-1 with a 2.27 GAA and .933 save percentage as the heir apparent to Henrik Lundqvist's throne in New York.
