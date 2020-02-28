Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting again Friday
Georgiev will protect the road goal Friday versus the Flyers, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Georgiev allowed two goals on 34 shots Thursday against the Canadiens, and head coach David Quinn is confident enough to go back to the 24-year-old on consecutive nights. Georgiev has a 16-12-1 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 30 appearances. The Flyers have averaged 3.58 goals per game at home this year, which ranks fifth in the league.
