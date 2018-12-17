Georgiev will be the home starter against the Ducks on Tuesday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Georgiec has struggled this season to the tune of a 3.37 GAA and .899 save percentage. He was even just down in the AHL for a tuneup. However, this is about as good of a matchup as you can stick a goalie in to right the ship. The Ducks have averaged a league-low 26.9 shots on net per game, and they will be on the road for the second night of a back-to-back in this one.