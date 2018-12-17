Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting against Anaheim
Georgiev will be the home starter against the Ducks on Tuesday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Georgiec has struggled this season to the tune of a 3.37 GAA and .899 save percentage. He was even just down in the AHL for a tuneup. However, this is about as good of a matchup as you can stick a goalie in to right the ship. The Ducks have averaged a league-low 26.9 shots on net per game, and they will be on the road for the second night of a back-to-back in this one.
