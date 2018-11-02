Georgiev will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Ducks, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Georgiev has struggled in limited action this season, posting an ugly 4.58 GAA and .883 save percentage through two appearances. The 22-year-old backstop will look to right the ship and pick up his second victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a struggling Ducks team that's lost six consecutive games.