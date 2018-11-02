Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Anaheim
Georgiev will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Ducks, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Georgiev has struggled in limited action this season, posting an ugly 4.58 GAA and .883 save percentage through two appearances. The 22-year-old backstop will look to right the ship and pick up his second victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a struggling Ducks team that's lost six consecutive games.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Garners win Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Brought back to NHL•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Shipped down to minors•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Bested seven times in season debut•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.