Georgiev will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Bruins, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Georgiev didn't last long in his last start Sunday against Pittsburgh, surrendering three goals on just six shots before being replaced by Keith Kinkaid in the first period of the eventual 5-1 loss. He'll try to bounce back and secure his fifth win of the season in a road matchup with a Boston team that's 6-2-1 at home this year.