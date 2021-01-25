Georgiev will man the crease Tuesday in Buffalo.
Georgiev watched Igor Shesterkin start both legs of the team's two-game set in Pittsburgh, but the team went 0-1-1 and Shesterkin gave up a pair of soft third-period goals Sunday, so Georgiev will get the nod for his third start of the year. He'll face a Sabres team that has netted 17 goals through six games en route to a 2-3-1 record.
