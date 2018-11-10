Georgiev will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Georgiev was solid in his last start Nov. 1 against the Ducks, turning aside 28 of 30 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout victory. The 22-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his third victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Columbus team that's averaging 3.25 goals per game at home this season, 13th in the NHL.