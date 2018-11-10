Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Columbus
Georgiev will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Georgiev was solid in his last start Nov. 1 against the Ducks, turning aside 28 of 30 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout victory. The 22-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his third victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Columbus team that's averaging 3.25 goals per game at home this season, 13th in the NHL.
