Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Montreal
Georgiev will guard the goal in Saturday's road matchup with the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Georgiev was pretty shaky in his last start Saturday against the Capitals, surrendering four goals on 27 shots en route to a 5-3 home defeat. The Bulgarian backstop will look to bounce back and secure his fifth victory of the season in a road matchup with a struggling Canadiens club that's lost five consecutive games.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Capsized by Caps•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Back for more Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets first career shutout•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets starting nod•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: First NHL point in relief appearance•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Promoted to top level•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...