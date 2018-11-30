Georgiev will guard the goal in Saturday's road matchup with the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Georgiev was pretty shaky in his last start Saturday against the Capitals, surrendering four goals on 27 shots en route to a 5-3 home defeat. The Bulgarian backstop will look to bounce back and secure his fifth victory of the season in a road matchup with a struggling Canadiens club that's lost five consecutive games.