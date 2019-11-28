Georgiev will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road clash with the Devils, Newsday's Colin Stephenson reports.

Georgiev was a little shaky in his last start last Saturday against Montreal, surrendering five goals on 43 shots, but he ended up securing his fifth win of the season due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 23-year-old Bulgarian will attempt to pick up his third road victory of the campaign in a matchup with a New Jersey team that's gone 4-5-4 at home this year.