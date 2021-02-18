Georgiev will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus Philadelphia.

Georgiev was a little shaky in his last start Feb. 10 against the Bruins, surrendering three goals on 32 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to snap his four-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Flyers team that will be without three of its top forwards in Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek and Travis Konecny due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.