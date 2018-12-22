Georgiev will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Georgiev was rock solid in his last appearance Tuesday against Anaheim, turning aside 14 of 15 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. The Bulgarian netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his sixth victory of the campaign in a road game against a Toronto team that's 10-5-1 at home this season.