Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting Saturday
Georgiev will defend the net Saturday when the Rangers host the Devils at Madison Square Garden, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Georgiev will return to the cage after a couple of games on the bench, looking to get back on the horse after letting in six pucks on 41 shots against the Penguins last Sunday. He will likely take on a Devils squad that will be shorthanded up front to preserve their health ahead of Monday's trade deadline, which should improve his chances of getting back in the win column.
