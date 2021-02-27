Georgiev will defend the blue paint during Sunday's home game versus the Bruins.
Georgiev was fantastic in in his last start Friday against Boston, stopping 31 of 33 shots en route to a comfy 6-2 win. He'll attempt to secure his fourth victory of the season in a rematch with the same Bruins club, who will undoubtedly be hungry to snap its two-game losing streak.
