Georgiev will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Flyers, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Georgiev was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. The Russian netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his fourth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Flyers club that's 18-13-6 at home this season.