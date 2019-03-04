Georgiev has been named the starter for Tuesday's road clash with Dallas by coach David Quinn, Brian Heyman of The Journal News reports.

Quinn added that Georgiev and Henrik Lundqvist will roughly split starts the rest of the way, as the Rangers want to see what they have in their young goaltender now that the playoffs are a long shot. Georgiev has an impressive 4-1-2 record over his past seven starts despite facing five teams currently in playoff position over that stretch.