Georgiev will tend the road twine Saturday versus the Canucks, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Henrik Lundqvist is ill, so Georgiev will get the starting nod. Gerogiev's last five starts have been forgettable, as he posted a 2-3-0 record with an .885 save percentage and 4.80 GAA. He'll seek a bounce-back effort, but it'll be tough against the red-hot Canucks, who have won six straight games while averaging 4.7 goals per contest.