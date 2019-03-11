Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting versus Oilers
Georgiev will tend the visitor's crease Monday in Edmonton, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Georgiev is winless in his last three starts, going 0-1-2 including a 1-0 loss in his last appearance. He'll face a desperate Oilers team coming off a loss in its last game, but prior to that had won four straight. This game also represents just the second time Georgiev has faced Edmonton in his career. He's yet to play them in 2018-19.
