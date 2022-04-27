Georgiev will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Georgiev will look to win his eighth straight start, and it's against a favorable opponent. The 26-year-old will have a challenge ahead of him, however, as the Rangers are expected to rest most of their key players.
