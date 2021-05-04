Georgiev will be between the pipes at home versus the Capitals on Wednesday, Mollie Walker of Newsday reports.

After being used frequently at the start of the season, Georgiev has appeared in a mere four of the team's last 24 contests in which he posted a 3-1-0 record and 2.02 GAA. With only two more games on the season, this could be the last time Georgiev is in the crease for the Rangers this year, and possibly beyond if he is left unprotected in the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft.