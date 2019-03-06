Georgiev turned aside 31 shots Tuesday but still came out on the wrong end of a 1-0 loss to Dallas.

A tough outcome for the 23-year-old goalie, who was given no goal support versus a Stars team with more than its fair share of questions in net. Georgiev is now winless in the last three games and has a 10-10-2 record with a 2.99 GAA and .905 save percentage in 2018-19. While nothing has been confirmed, expect the youngster to give way to veteran Henrik Lundqvist on Thursday when the Rangers take on Detroit.