Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Steps in to earn shootout win
Georgiev stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Wild on Thursday.
Georgiev was starting in place of Igor Shesterkin (ankle) and earned his first win since Jan. 13. He also improved to an impressive 10-4-0 on the road this season. Shesterkin was recently anointed the Rangers' No. 1 goaltender by head coach David Quinn, so Georgiev will have to continue to take advantage of his opportunities to get regular work in New York's three-man rotation.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: In net Thursday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Falls to Sabres•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets starting nod•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Makes relief appearance in loss•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Struggles with limited work•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: In goal Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.