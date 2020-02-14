Georgiev stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Wild on Thursday.

Georgiev was starting in place of Igor Shesterkin (ankle) and earned his first win since Jan. 13. He also improved to an impressive 10-4-0 on the road this season. Shesterkin was recently anointed the Rangers' No. 1 goaltender by head coach David Quinn, so Georgiev will have to continue to take advantage of his opportunities to get regular work in New York's three-man rotation.