Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Stifles Isles for win No. 6
Georgiev turned aside 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.
It's his first win since Dec. 18, and Georgiev posted a rough 3.90 GAA and .890 save percentage in five games between the victories. Henrik Lundqvist has been struggling lately, but his 22-year-old backup hasn't exactly been making a push to take starts away from the veteran.
