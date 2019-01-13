Georgiev turned aside 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

It's his first win since Dec. 18, and Georgiev posted a rough 3.90 GAA and .890 save percentage in five games between the victories. Henrik Lundqvist has been struggling lately, but his 22-year-old backup hasn't exactly been making a push to take starts away from the veteran.