Georgiev stopped 31 of 32 shots to help New York defeat Ottawa 4-1 on Saturday.

Expected to shoulder a significant workload this season to help limit 37-year-old Henrik Lundqvist's workload, Georgiev got his campaign off to a great start in Ottawa. The 23-year-old netminder appeared in 33 games a season ago and should, barring injury, see at least that many again in 2019-20.