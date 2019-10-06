Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Stifles Senators for first win
Georgiev stopped 31 of 32 shots to help New York defeat Ottawa 4-1 on Saturday.
Expected to shoulder a significant workload this season to help limit 37-year-old Henrik Lundqvist's workload, Georgiev got his campaign off to a great start in Ottawa. The 23-year-old netminder appeared in 33 games a season ago and should, barring injury, see at least that many again in 2019-20.
