Georgiev will defend the road net in Sunday's game versus the Devils, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Georgiev will make his first start since April 9, and it'll be his second start since March 19. The 25-year-old has been simply mediocre this season, recording a .903 save percentage and a 6-5-2 record. The matchup against the Devils is quite intriguing, though, as they sit 27th in the league with 2.47 goals per game.