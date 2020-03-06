Georgiev made 29 saves in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over Washington.

Georgiev overcame a pair of third-period snipes from Alex Ovechkin, the second of which tied the game at five apiece with 43 seconds remaining in regulation. The Russian netminder has looked shaky of late with 12 goals allowed over his past three starts, but the most important result for a Rangers team chasing a playoff spot was that Georgiev managed to put a halt to the team's three-game slide. He has Mika Zibanejad (five goals) to thank for that.