Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Strong effort in Columbus
Georgiev turned aside 36 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 24-year-old netminder was especially huge in the second period, stopping 21 shots before Oliver Bjorkstrand finally beat him with only 68 seconds left in the frame. Georgiev has won back-to-back starts, and with Igor Shesterkin (ankle) on the mend and the trade deadline approaching, Georgiev could see a big workload in the short term if the team has decided to showcase him for a potential deal.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Getting another start•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Steps in to earn shootout win•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: In net Thursday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Falls to Sabres•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets starting nod•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Makes relief appearance in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.