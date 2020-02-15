Georgiev turned aside 36 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 24-year-old netminder was especially huge in the second period, stopping 21 shots before Oliver Bjorkstrand finally beat him with only 68 seconds left in the frame. Georgiev has won back-to-back starts, and with Igor Shesterkin (ankle) on the mend and the trade deadline approaching, Georgiev could see a big workload in the short term if the team has decided to showcase him for a potential deal.