Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Struck by Lightning
Georgiev made 21 saves on 26 shots in 26:42 of ice time Thursday in a 9-3 loss to the Lightning. He was pulled after allowing four goals in 6:42, but returned to the net to start the third period.
The Rangers' goalies had no chance. The Bolts tied franchise records for goals and power-play goals in the victory. Georgiev, who allowed five goals on the night, will put this behind him quickly. You should, too.
