Georgiev gave up four goals on 14 shots before getting replaced by Keith Kinkaid in the second period of Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

Georgiev was dreadful for the second start in a row, once again letting in multiple soft goals and getting the hook less than halfway through the game. He started the season as the 1B option to Igor Shesterkin (groin), but it's apparent at this point that Shesterkin is the top option in New York's net when healthy. The way Georgiev's playing right now, the Rangers may be better off giving Kinkaid most of the playing time until Shesterkin's ready to return.