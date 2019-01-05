Georgiev allowed six goals on 47 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Avalanche on Friday.

The 22-year-old started the season well, but over his last six appearances, he is 1-4-0 with an .878 save percentage and a 4.04 GAA. In eight of his 12 appearances this season, Georgiev has posted a save percentage below .900. That fact makes him too risky to stream, especially against top offensive teams such as the Avalanche.