Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Struggles with limited work
Georgiev allowed four goals on 18 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.
Two of the four goals Georgiev yielded came on the power play, but still, he only stopped 12 of 14 at even strength and lost despite his team outshooting the opposition, 42-18. The 23-year-old has been very inconsistent this season, especially since the beginning of December. He has posted a save percentage above .940 three times in the last 10 games, but he has also recorded a save percentage below .900 five time during that stretch. Overall, he is 12-10-1 with a 3.11 GAA and .910 save percentage in 23 games this season.
