Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Sunday's start confirmed
Georgiev is confirmed to start in Sunday's road tilt against Columbus, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Rangers head coach David Quinn stated that Henrik Lundqvist would be getting a "mental break," so Georgiev will work between the pipes for the second consecutive night.
