Georgiev is scheduled to start Sunday against host Philadelphia.

Georgiev earned the right to start for a second straight game after generating 44 saves in a 4-2 win over a contending Blues club Friday. Unlike the Rangers, the Flyers -- Georgiev's next opponent -- will be playing for the second time in as many days. The 23-year-old has 16-17-4 record, 3.08 GAA and .912 save percentage through the first 40 games of his NHL career.