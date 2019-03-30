Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Tabbed to start Sunday
Georgiev is scheduled to start Sunday against host Philadelphia.
Georgiev earned the right to start for a second straight game after generating 44 saves in a 4-2 win over a contending Blues club Friday. Unlike the Rangers, the Flyers -- Georgiev's next opponent -- will be playing for the second time in as many days. The 23-year-old has 16-17-4 record, 3.08 GAA and .912 save percentage through the first 40 games of his NHL career.
