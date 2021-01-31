Georgiev made 33 saves in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Georgiev and the Rangers were in chase mode for much of the night, tying the game on three occasions but only finding one relatively short-lived lead. Sidney Crosby's goal from the high slot midway through overtime handed Georgiev his third loss in a row, during which time the 24-year-old has allowed 12 goals on 82 shots (.854 save percentage). Expect the Rangers to turn to Igor Shesterkin for the rematch Monday.