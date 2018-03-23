Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Takes 4-3 loss Thursday
Georgiev allowed four goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.
Henrik Lundqvist (back) was inactive for this one, so Georgiev was backed up by Ondrej Pavelec (knee). The 22-year-old rookie has shown promise, so expect him to get the bulk of work at least until Lundqvist is back to 100 percent. However, this young Rangers team doesn't defend with the same vigor exhibited by the recent veteran versions of the club, so more box scores similar to this one likely await Georgiev.
