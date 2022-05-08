Georgiev allowed a goal on 20 shots in relief of Igor Shesterkin in a 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Saturday's Game 3.

Georgiev's only goal allowed was to Danton Heinen off a turnover, but that was the decisive tally in the game. The Penguins also scored a pair of empty-netters with Georgiev pulled for an extra attacker. This was his first career playoff appearance, but he's unlikely to see many more with Shesterkin established as the Rangers' top option in net.