Georgiev allowed three goals on 30 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Playing in place of Henrik Lundqvist, who has been chased in each of his last two starts, Georgiev played alright but wasn't great. In his last six appearances, he's only won once and owns an .894 save percentage. With a save percentage below .900 and a GAA well above 3.00 for the season, owners should try to look elsewhere for streaming options.