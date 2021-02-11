Georgiev allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins on Wednesday.
Georgiev did well to battle against the Bruins, but an overtime breakaway by Brad Marchand denied the Bulgarian netminder a win. The 25-year-old Georgiev slipped to 1-2-2 through five appearances this season. He has a 3.21 GAA and an .891 save percentage so far. Georgiev will likely be on the short end of a tandem with Igor Shesterkin for the bulk of the 2020-21 campaign.
