Georgiev stopped 31 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. Georgiev played well but didn't get enough offensive support to extend his winning streak to three games. He now sports a 2.98 GAA and .912 save percentage on the season, and he remains a candidate to be moved at the trade deadline with rookie Igor Shesterkin (ankle) poised to take over No. 1 duties once he's healthy.